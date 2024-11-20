Sun Silver Ltd. Announces New Share Quotation

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Sun Silver Ltd. has announced the quotation of 3,906,976 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their market presence. This move comes as part of previously announced transactions, potentially signaling growth opportunities for interested investors.

