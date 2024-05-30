Sun Silver Ltd Advances Maverick Springs Project

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Sun Silver Ltd has initiated the evaluation and re-logging of historical drill materials at its Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada using advanced pXRF technology to improve understanding of the site’s geology and to enhance its upcoming drilling strategy. The project, which has a significant Inferred Mineral Resource, will benefit from the re-assessment of data that aims to identify key high-grade areas, confirm drilling targets for twinning, and delineate the oxidisation limits within the orebody. This comprehensive analysis is part of Sun Silver’s efforts to expand and upgrade the classification of their resource.

