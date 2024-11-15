Sun Silver Gains Strong Shareholder Support for Resolutions

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Sun Silver Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their General Meeting, as confirmed by a shareholder poll. The company’s proposals, including ratifications and approvals for issuing shares, received overwhelming support. This outcome reinforces investor confidence in Sun Silver’s strategic plans.

