Sun Residential REIT Reports Resilient Q3 Results

Sun Residential REIT reported a solid third quarter with a slight increase in revenue and net income, despite challenges from hurricanes in Florida. The REIT maintained a strong occupancy rate and took proactive measures to protect its properties, ensuring that the ongoing renovation project in Cape Coral remains on track.

