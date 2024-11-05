Sun Residential REIT Reports Resilient Q3 Results

Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRES) has released an update.
Sun Residential REIT reported a solid third quarter with a slight increase in revenue and net income, despite challenges from hurricanes in Florida. The REIT maintained a strong occupancy rate and took proactive measures to protect its properties, ensuring that the ongoing renovation project in Cape Coral remains on track.
