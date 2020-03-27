US Markets

Sun Pharma's U.S. unit donates hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets in fight against coronavirus

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

A subsidiary of India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday it had donated 2.5 million hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets in the United States as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

The move comes as healthcare experts meet the growing patient demands for this product as they assess its potential to treat COVID-19 through clinical trials, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc USA said.

