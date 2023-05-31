Sun Pharma's Latest Cash Offer for Taro Might Actually Seal the Deal This Time Around

As U.S. traders returned from the Memorial Day long weekend on Tuesday, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (US:TARO) was a hot commodity, wanted by many and experiencing a sharp 22.8% surge over the day. The catalyst behind this market excitement was an activist 13D filing by Indian drugs giant Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (IN:SUNPHARMA).

Sun Pharma presented a proposal offering to acquire all outstanding shares of TARO stock that it does not own for $38 per share in cash.

Sun's offer represents a substantial, 31%, premium over pre-holiday weekend closing price and a 41.5% premium over the two-month volume-weighted average price (VWAP). The proposal at a glance, was well received by the market, with investors expressing enthusiasm over the potential liquidity opportunity it presents.

Skeptical Options Traders

The Fintel platform’s options data for TARO revealed a large volume of net premium sold in the market on Tuesday as investors traded the news. This was driven by a large volume of call premium being sold, as some skeptical traders are not convinced that the deal would likely complete.

The chart below, provided from the platform shows the options activity for the stock over the last few trading days.

Sun Pharma, already the majority shareholder with a 78.48% stake, has been involved with Taro for many years. The proposed buyout would allow Sun to acquire the remaining 22% of Taro's shares, consolidating its control over the company.

Although the proposal is non-binding, the financial terms are highly appealing, particularly considering Taro's $1.33 billion of assets, the $573 million in annual sales generated for last year and the $31.8 million of positive cash flow performance in 2022 which could be greatly improved with synergies.

The improved cash flow performance is illustrated in the chart below from the Fintel financial metrics and ratios page for TARO.

Long-Held Goal

This strategic move by Sun Pharma marks a revival of its long-standing desire to fully acquire Taro Pharmaceutical. The journey began in 2007, when Sun initially made a $454 million offer for Taro, leading to a protracted battle between the two companies.

However, at that time, minority shareholders resisted Sun's attempts to obtain all outstanding shares, and the proposal was eventually abandoned in 2013. Now, Sun Pharma aims to execute the acquisition through a reverse triangular merger, adhering to the Israeli Companies Law of 1999.

Should the proposed transaction progress as outlined, Taro Pharmaceutical would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma, leading to the delisting of Taro's shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Sun Pharma believes that this transaction structure, common in Israel, would benefit all stakeholders and facilitate a swift and certain process.

While the proposal remains subject to final approval by both companies' governing bodies, including Taro's independent committee and relevant regulatory authorities, it has already generated significant enthusiasm among Taro's remaining shareholders. The prospect of a substantial premium on their investments, coupled with Sun Pharma's proven track record in the market, has fueled optimism regarding the stock’s future.

It is worth noting that Sun Pharma's demonstrated commitment to resolving legal issues, exemplified by its recent settlement in the U.S. Department of Justice's price-fixing probe, adds further credibility to its potential as a beneficial force in Taro's development.

Analyst Insights

Morgan Stanley analyst Sameer Baisiwala thinks Sun Pharma's efforts to buy out the minority remaining efforts should bring closure to its decade-plus quest to buy the company.

The analyst thinks the acquisition will allow both companies to simplify their structures and generate efficiencies. He noted that Sun has steadily been increasing its stake in Taro over the last 13 years.

Morgan Stanley covers Sun Pharma with an ‘overweight’ recommendation and INR 1,170 target.

The Fintel consensus target price for TARO is $35.70, suggesting the deal is priced well within analyst valuation expectations.

On the other hand, Fintel's INR 1,182 target price for Sun Pharma suggests the market thinks the stock could rise 27% over the next year. If the acquisition proceeds, it will likely yield even further benefits.

All in all, if the deal is successfully executed, it could lead to enhanced operational synergies, increased market presence, and bolstered prospects for future growth in a company with stagnating sales.

As the proposal progresses through various stages of approval, market participants will closely monitor the outcome, eager to witness the transformative impact of this potential deal on the pharmaceutical landscape.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

