Markets

Sun Pharma To Acquire Concert Pharma

January 19, 2023 — 09:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited said it agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) through a tender offer for an upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash, or $576 million in equity value.

Concert stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling holders to receive up to an additional $3.50 per share of common stock in cash, payable upon deuruxolitinib achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods.

The upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash represents a premium of approximately 33% to Concert's 30-day volume weighted average price as of January 18, 2023.

Concert is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the use of deuterium in medicinal chemistry. Concert has an extensive patent portfolio, including its lead product candidate deuruxolitinib - an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the treatment of Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease - which is in late-stage development.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNCE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.