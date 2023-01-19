Sun Pharma To Acquire Concert Pharma

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited said it agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) through a tender offer for an upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash, or $576 million in equity value.

Concert stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling holders to receive up to an additional $3.50 per share of common stock in cash, payable upon deuruxolitinib achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods.

The upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash represents a premium of approximately 33% to Concert's 30-day volume weighted average price as of January 18, 2023.

Concert is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the use of deuterium in medicinal chemistry. Concert has an extensive patent portfolio, including its lead product candidate deuruxolitinib - an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the treatment of Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease - which is in late-stage development.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.