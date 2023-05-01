News & Insights

Sun Pharma says U.S. FDA puts partial clinical hold on its dermatological drug

May 01, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put a partial clinical hold on its application for an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of thrombotic events.

