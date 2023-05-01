Sun Pharma says U.S. FDA puts partial clinical hold on its dermatological drug

BENGALURU, May 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put a partial clinical hold on its application for an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of thrombotic events.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.