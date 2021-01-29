Markets

Sun Pharma Q3 Net Profit Rises; Gross Sales Up 9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported third quarter net profit at Rs 1,852 crores, up 102.8% from a year ago. Consolidated sales from operations was at Rs 8,782 crores, growth of 9.2%.

The company has repaid debt of about $490 million in nine month period ending December 31, 2020 compared to the debt as of March 31, 2020.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, said, "Most of our businesses have done well over third quarter last year. Our global specialty sales have continued to show an improving trend and have crossed pre-Covid levels. Global Ilumya sales for nine months have already crossed last full year's sales."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular