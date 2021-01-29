Sun Pharma Q3 Net Profit Rises; Gross Sales Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported third quarter net profit at Rs 1,852 crores, up 102.8% from a year ago. Consolidated sales from operations was at Rs 8,782 crores, growth of 9.2%.

The company has repaid debt of about $490 million in nine month period ending December 31, 2020 compared to the debt as of March 31, 2020.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, said, "Most of our businesses have done well over third quarter last year. Our global specialty sales have continued to show an improving trend and have crossed pre-Covid levels. Global Ilumya sales for nine months have already crossed last full year's sales."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.