Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Rises On Strong Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA) on Wednesday reported a net profit of INR 31,179.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with INR 30,401.6 million in the same period last year, driven by higher sales and improved operating efficiency.

Revenue from operations increased 9 percent year over year to INR 144,783.1 million, up from INR 132,913.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at INR 13, compared with INR 12.7 in the same period last year.

SUNPHARMA closed Wednesday's trading at INR 1,702.70, down INR 3.70 0.22 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.