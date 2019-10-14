Sun Pharma Launches CEQUA In US To Treat Dry Eye Disease

(RTTNews) - India- based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA, 524715) announced Monday the commercial launch of CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09% in the U.S. The solution is indicated to increase tear production in patients with keratoconjunctivitis sicca or dry eye, an inflammatory disease.

CEQUA offers the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is the first and only FDA-approved cyclosporine treatment delivered with nanomicellar or NCELL technology.

The company has also introduced CEQUA SUPPORT Specialty Pharmacy program to enable easy access for patients to obtain treatment.

CEQUA is the third product in the company's ophthalmic portfolio.

The launch follows the recent publication of results from a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 confirmatory study in which 744 patients with dry eye were treated either with CEQUA or its vehicle.

Paul Karpecki, O.D., FAAO, director of cornea services at the Kentucky Eye Institute in Lexington, KY, said, "Keratoconjunctivitis sicca causes symptoms of burning, stinging, itching, grittiness, and dryness, underscoring the need for tolerable drug therapy with a fast onset of action. The CEQUA clinical study results strengthen the rationale for using this product as a means to penetrate the tear film and improve drug delivery of cyclosporine into the eye."

