Sun Pharma Canada: Health Canada Approves ABSORICA LD - Quick Facts

June 26, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharma Canada announced Health Canada's approval of PRABSORICA LD. It is indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobata and recalcitrant acne in patients 12 years of age and older. The company noted that this new formulation of isotretinoin is the only micronized formulation which provides enhanced bioavailability resulting in comparable rate and extent of isotretinoin exposure with or without food. ABSORICA LD will be available in Canada this Fall.

Sun Pharma Canada, a wholly owned unit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is focused on providing medicines in dermatology and ophthalmology.

