Sun Pharma Canada Launches Winlevi For Acne Treatment In Canada

September 27, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUNPHARMA, 524715), Wednesday announced the launch of Winlevi, an androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of acne vulgaris, in Canada.

This topical solution is recommended for patients 12 years of age and is thought to reduce the effects of acne hormones on the skin by disrupting the androgen cascade.

The company noted that the exact way that WINLEVI works is unknown, and it aims to inhibit the effects of androgen receptors in cells of the sebaceous glands to help reduce sebum production and inflammatory cytokines.

