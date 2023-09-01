SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH (NSE:SPARC) Price Target Increased by 8.62% to 1,246.44

The average one-year price target for SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH (NSE:SPARC) has been revised to 1,246.44 / share. This is an increase of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 1,147.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,205.94 to a high of 1,312.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 441.58% from the latest reported closing price of 230.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPARC is 0.01%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 4,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,203K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,009K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 989K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 307K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 266K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPARC by 16.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

