Sun Peak Metals Reports Promising Drill Results

Sun Peak Metals (TSE:PEAK) has released an update.

Sun Peak Metals Corp. has shared promising assay results from its 2020 drilling campaign, which was halted due to regional conflict but has now resumed. The findings include significant gold, copper, and silver intercepts at the Meli Main and Far-West targets, with results reinforcing the potential of a large-scale Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide system comparable to other significant deposits in the region. The recovery of intact drill cores from 2020 has allowed the company to continue its exploration efforts with renewed optimism.

