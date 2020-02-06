Markets
SUN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.43, changing hands as low as $30.91 per share. Sunoco LP shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Sunoco LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $28.64 per share, with $34.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.24.

SUN

