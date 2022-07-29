SUN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.76, changing hands as high as $41.87 per share. Sunoco LP shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $34.2601 per share, with $46.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.