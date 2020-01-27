Sun Life's asset management arm seeks private debt acquisition to aid expansion

Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial's asset management unit is eyeing its first middle-market private-debt acquisition as it seeks to expand into the higher-yielding investments, one of its top executives told Reuters.
