Sun Life (SLF) Unit Inks TPBank Deal Worth $100 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF recently announced that its subsidiary, Sun Life Vietnam Insurance Company Ltd (Sun Life Vietnam), has entered a 15-year distribution partnership with Tien Phong Commercial Bank (TPBank) in Vietnam.



As part of the deal, Sun Life will make a related and initial payment of approximately $100 million, which will be amortized across the 15-year duration of the contract. The amount will be funded with internal resources in addition to ongoing, variable payments depending on the success of the bancassurance deal.



This deal is a testament to Sun Life’s interest in the rapidly growing insurance market of Vietnam. According to Vietnam’s Insurance Supervisory Authority (ISA), the insurance industry is targeting a growth rate of 20% in 2019. In order to achieve desired growth, the ISA is working to improve mechanisms and policies to make the insurance market more transparent, safe and efficient and in-line with international standards. Established in 2008, Vietnam based, TPBank, offers most effective banking & finance solutions to the young and active segment.Notably, TPBank has been pioneering modern banking services in Vietnam with advanced technological infrastructure and specialized management. In fact, its initiatives are in sync with its aim of becoming the leading digital bank in the country.



Its corporate banking products and services include account management, business loans, guarantee operations, commercial sponsorship, e-banking, treasury services and derivatives, and depository banking/custodian banking.



The collaboration provides Sun Life Vietnam with ready access to TPBank’s network of 2.5-million customers. The deal is intended to expand Sun Life’s distribution reach in Vietnam and in turn Asia.



The deal is part of Sun Life’s thrust to strengthen distribution capabilities in higher growth markets. Bancassurance is a promising, high-growth distribution channel for life insurance in Vietnam and other emerging Asian markets. With this deal, Sun Life intends to expand its distribution network with world-class partners that share its goal of constant innovation.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 36.4% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rallied of 25.8%. Focus on expansion of Asia business and global asset management business, favorable business mix, strategic acquisitions and solid capital position should help the stock sustain momentum.

