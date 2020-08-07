US Markets
SLF

Sun Life says return of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of Asia contribute to Q3 uncertainties

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Sun Life Financial said on Friday strong wealth sales, particularly from Asia, in the second quarter helped offset declines elsewhere but the return of pandemic-driven lockdowns in parts of the region make for an uncertain third quarter.

TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial SLF.TO said on Friday strong wealth sales, particularly from Asia, in the second quarter helped offset declines elsewhere but the return of pandemic-driven lockdowns in parts of the region make for an uncertain third quarter.

On Thursday, Sun Life reported core earnings that beat analyst expectations, driven by fewer claims in some U.S. health plans and gains from investments, even as insurance sales dropped 6%.

Sun Life shares opened up 0.7% on Friday but pared gains to trade up 0.1% to C$54.05 in early trade in Toronto, versus a 0.3% decline in the Toronto stock benchmark .GSPTSE.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chris Reese)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular