Sun Life says it is reducing real estate footprint in Canada, U.S.

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial SLF.TO has begun reducing its real estate footprint across Canada and the U.S., vacating and reconfiguring its existing workplaces, it said on Thursday.

Canada's No. 2 life insurer expects to take a charge of C$40 million ($31.5 million) to C$60 million in the first quarter of 2021 as a result, but expects the changes to generate savings of about C$20 million annually, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Strain said on an analyst call.

($1 = 1.2686 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)

