Sun Life says it is reducing real estate footprint in Canada, U.S.

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Sun Life Financial has begun reducing its real estate footprint across Canada and the U.S., vacating and reconfiguring its existing workplaces, it said on Thursday.

TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial SLF.TO has begun reducing its real estate footprint across Canada and the U.S., vacating and reconfiguring its existing workplaces, it said on Thursday.

Canada's No. 2 life insurer expects to take a charge of C$40 million ($31.5 million) to C$60 million in the first quarter of 2021 as a result, but expects the changes to generate savings of about C$20 million annually, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Strain said on an analyst call.

($1 = 1.2686 Canadian dollars)

