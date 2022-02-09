US Markets
Sun Life profit jumps on growth in assets under management

Sohini Podder Reuters
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Insurer Sun Life Financial SLF.TO on Wednesday reported an over 4% jump in quarterly profit that was in line with market estimates, helped by strong growth in assets under management.

Canada's second-largest life insurer reported an underlying profit of C$898 million ($708.76 million), or C$1.53 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with C$862 million, or C$1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.52 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reported net income attributable to shareholders climbed to C$1.08 billion, from C$744 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2670 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Aditya Soni)

