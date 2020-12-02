Sun Life President And CEO Dean Connor To Retire; CFO Kevin Strain Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Bill Anderson, Chairman of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF, SLF.TO) said Wednesday that Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer, Dean Connor, intends to retire August 6, 2021. Connor will also retire from the Sun Life Board of Directors in accordance with company policy.

Sun Life Financial will appoint Kevin Strain, currently Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, as President and a member of the Sun Life Board of Directors effective February 15, 2021. He will assume the CEO role upon Connor's retirement. Strain will continue working with Connor and the Board to name a new CFO in the first half of 2021. Until the appointment of a new CFO, Strain will retain the title and responsibilities.

Strain joined Clarica in 1997, which was acquired by Sun Life in 2002, and played an instrumental role in the integration. He launched Sun Life Global Investments, now known as SLGI Asset Management, before assuming leadership of Sun Life Asia in 2012.

Strain returned to Canada in 2017 where he assumed the role of Executive Vice-President and CFO along with responsibility for Corporate Development and Enterprise Services.

