Sun Life posts 10% rise in quarterly profit

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO posted a 10.3% rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its asset management unit.

Underlying net income, which excludes one-time items, rose to C$792 million ($597.03 million), or C$1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$718 million, or C$1.19 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3249 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

