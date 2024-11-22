Sun Life Hits 52-Week High But Lags Industry: How to Play the Stock?

Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF shares hit a 52-week high of $61.62 on Thursday and finally closed at $61.37. Shares have gained 18.4% year to date, underperforming the industry’s increase of 31.6%, the Finance sector’s increase of 21% and the S&P 500 Composite’s gain of 24.5%.



With a market capitalization of $35.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.6 million.



Focus on Asia operations, growing asset management businesses, the scale-up and integration of U.S. operations and solid capital position continue to drive this third-largest life insurer in Canada. It has delivered an earnings surprise in the last four quarters.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SLF shares are trading well above the 50-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.

Return on Capital

SLF’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 17.4%, better than the industry average of 15.5%. This reflects SLF’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. Underlying ROE continues to trend toward a medium-term financial objective of 18% plus, thus reflecting a sustained emphasis on capital-light businesses.



ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 0.8%, better than the industry average of 0.7%. This reflects SLF’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $4.85 and $5.37, suggesting an increase of 3% and 10.6%, respectively.



While earnings have increased 5.4% over the last five years, outperforming the industry average of 4.6%, the long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 8%. Sun Life aims to achieve bottom-line growth of 8%-10% over medium-term.

Growth Drivers

Sun Life is focusing on the emerging economies of Asia, which are expected to provide higher returns and growth than the North American markets. It has a solid presence in China, the Philippines, India, Hong Kong and Indonesia and has also forayed into Malaysia and Vietnam. The contribution from Asia business to Sun Life’s earnings has increased to 21% over the last few years.



Sun Life envisions being one of the top five players and remains focused on growing its voluntary benefits business. The life insurer is also improving its business mix and is shifting its growth focus toward products that block lower capital and offer more predictable earnings.



SLF has been working to strengthen Asset Management, which provides a higher return on equity, requires lower capital, witnesses lesser volatility and has the potential for an earnings upside. Thus, Sun Life Investment Management’s investments in private fixed-income mortgages and real estate, as well as in pension plans and other institutional investors, should bear fruit.



Banking on its sturdy capital position, SLF distributes wealth to shareholders in the form of higher dividends and share buybacks.

Average Target Price for SLF Suggests an Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 12 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $62.79 per share. The average suggests a potential 3.3% upside from Thursday’s closing price of $61.37.

Expensive Valuation

The company’s shares are trading at a price-to-book multiple of 2.23, higher than the industry average of 2.04. This insurer has a Value Score of B.



SLF is also expensive compared with Manulife Financial Corporation MFC and Lincoln Financial Group LNC.

Parting Thoughts

The ongoing shift to fee-based capital-light businesses bodes well for growth. Operational efficiency has been aiding Sun Life in building a strong capital position. Consistent wealth distribution makes it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. Its dividend payout ratio is targeted within the 40-50% range.



Given the premium valuation, investors should wait for a better entry point for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

