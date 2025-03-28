Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 5 Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5 (TSX: SLF-PRE.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.32 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRE was trading at a 17.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRE shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5:

In Friday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5 (TSX: SLF-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO) are down about 0.9%.

