Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 5 Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRE shares, versus SLF:
Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5:
In Friday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5 (TSX: SLF-PRE.TO) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO) are up about 0.8%.
Also see: Earnings History
BMRC Insider Buying
EBND shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.