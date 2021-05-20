Markets

Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 5 Crosses Above 4.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5 (TSX: SLF-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.99 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRE was trading at a 0.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRE shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5:

In Thursday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5 (TSX: SLF-PRE.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO) are down about 0.7%.

