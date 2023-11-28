Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 4 Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: SLF-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.44 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRD was trading at a 25.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRD shares, versus SLF:
Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 4:
In Tuesday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: SLF-PRD.TO) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO) are down about 0.5%.
