Sun Life Financial's Preferred Series 8R Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark

April 17, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 8R (TSX: SLF-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4563), with shares changing hands as low as $15.19 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRG was trading at a 35.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRG shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 8R:

In Thursday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 8R (TSX: SLF-PRG.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO) are down about 0.8%.

