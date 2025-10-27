Markets

Sun Life Financial's Preferred Series 3 Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

October 27, 2025 — 02:04 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 3 (TSX: SLF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $22.09 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRC was trading at a 10.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRC shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 3:

In Monday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 3 (TSX: SLF-PRC.TO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO) are up about 1%.

