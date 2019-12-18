Sun Life Financial to buy 80% stake in InfraRed Capital Partners

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO said on Wednesday it will buy an 80% stake in infrastructure and real estate investment manager InfraRed Capital Partners to expand its asset management unit.

InfraRed will become a part of SLC Management, the Canadian insurer's alternative asset management business. Sun Life can buy the remaining stake five years from the close.

The terms of the deal include a closing payment of 300 million pounds ($384.90 million), with Sun Life agreeing to co-invest $400 million to support the launch of new InfraRed investment solutions.

The deal will further broaden SLC Management's alternative solutions to now include infrastructure equity, said Steve Peacher, president of SLC Management.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2020.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.