Sun Life Financial (SLF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.71, changing hands as low as $42.31 per share. Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLF's low point in its 52 week range is $37.25 per share, with $50.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.69.

