Sun Life Financial (SLF) Introduces Private Investment Pools

Sun Life Financial, Inc.’s SLF subsidiary, Sun Life Global Investments announced the launch of Sun Life Private Investment Pools. These pools are intended to leverage Sun Life's strength and to cater to the requirements of investors in an unpredictable environment.



The newly launched Sun Life Private Investment Pools include Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool, the Sun Life Opportunistic Fixed Income Private Pool, the Sun Life Global Tactical Yield Private Pool, the Sun Life Global Dividend Private Pool and the Sun Life Real Assets Private Pool.



These five private investment pools provide five differentiated solutions that are actively managed and competitively priced and are available without the high minimum investment requirements, which are generally associated with private pools.



The pools have risk ratings, which range from low to low to medium and management fees that ranges from 0.48% to 0.90% for Series F of the funds.



The pools will provide investors access to solutions from active, world-class investment managers, which include KBI Global Investors, Lazard Asset Management, MFS Investment Management, SLC Management and Wellington Management. These investment managers are well versed in risk management and provide investment solutions to advisors and their clients.



With the launch, Sun Life Global Investments aims to aid investors to meet the challenges of the investment marketplace, which is dominated by low interest rates, and to take more risk to meet income requirements.



Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) offers a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering investors to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments manages $28 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 23.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 4.4%. Focus on expansion of Asia business and global asset management business, favorable business mix, strategic acquisitions and solid capital position should help the stock sustain momentum.

Other Stocks to Consider



Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL, Primerica, Inc. PRI and Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF. While American Equity Investment sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Primerica and Brighthouse Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Equity Investment and Primerica surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 53.38% and 3.69%, respectively.



Brighthouse Financial surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, with average positive surprise being 4.57%.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.