Sun Life Financial raises quarterly dividend by C$0.03 to C$0.08 per share

The dividend is payable December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2024.
- Sun Life Financial reports Q3 underlying EPS C$1.76 vs. C$1.59 last year
- Sun Life Financial price target raised to C$90 from C$80 at CIBC
- Sun Life Financial price target raised to C$85 from C$73 at Scotiabank
- Sun Life Financial Upholds Strong Ethical Standards
- Sun Life Financial Unveils Major Leadership Shift
