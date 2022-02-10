Sun Life Financial Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Feb. 10, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.sunlife.com/en/investors/presentations-and-events/upcoming-events/

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-658-9101(US) or 602-563-8756 (International) with Conference ID: 6304629.

For a replay call, dial 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (International) with Conference ID: 6304629.

