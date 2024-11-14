Sun Life Financial price target raised to C$92 from C$88 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Sun Life Financial (SLF) to C$92 from C$88 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s ‘s Investor Day not only showcased a winning track record but also increased the firm’s confidence in its ability to continue to accelerate given its capital light/high growth business model, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

