Sun Life Financial price target raised to C$85 from C$73 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Sun Life Financial (SLF) to C$85 from C$73 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SLF:
- Sun Life Financial Upholds Strong Ethical Standards
- Sun Life Financial Unveils Major Leadership Shift
- Sun Life Financial initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.