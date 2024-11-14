Sun Life Financial price target raised to C$82 from C$79 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Alex Scott raised the firm’s price target on Sun Life Financial (SLF) to C$82 from C$79 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Sun Life held an investor day that rolled out a return on equity target of 20% and an annual earnings growth of 10%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees this as being more favorable than it previously modeled.

