News & Insights

Stocks

Sun Life Financial price target raised to C$82 from C$79 at Barclays

November 14, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Alex Scott raised the firm’s price target on Sun Life Financial (SLF) to C$82 from C$79 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Sun Life held an investor day that rolled out a return on equity target of 20% and an annual earnings growth of 10%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees this as being more favorable than it previously modeled.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.