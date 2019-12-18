Sun Life Financial Plans To Buy Majority Stake In InfraRed Capital Partners

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF, SLF.TO) said that it plans to buy a majority stake in InfraRed Capital Partners, a global infrastructure and real estate investment manager.

Sun Life will acquire an 80% interest in InfraRed for consideration that includes a closing payment of about US$390 million. InfraRed's owners will have a put option to sell their remaining interest to Sun Life about four years from the closing and Sun Life will have the option to call any remaining interest about five years from the closing.

As part of the transaction, Sun Life has committed to co-invest US$400 million, including general account investments, to support the launch of new InfraRed investment solutions.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2020.

InfraRed advises institutional and pooled fund clients on about US$12 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. InfraRed is headquartered in London, U.K. and has more than 175 partners and staff.

