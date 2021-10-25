Markets
Sun Life Financial Names Ingrid Johnson President Of Sun Life Asia

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF, SLF.TO) said that Ingrid Johnson will become the new President of Sun Life Asia effective October 26, 2021. Ms. Johnson succeeds Léo Grépin, who left Sun Life on October 15 to pursue other opportunities.

The company noted that Ms. Johnson will be responsible for one of its fastest growing strategic pillars encompassing life, health and wealth management businesses in eight Asian markets - China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

Ms. Johnson has more than 25 years of international commercial experience in the insurance and financial services industries. Most recently, she was the Group Finance Director of Old Mutual plc and a member of its various subsidiary boards. Prior to this, Johnson spent 21 years with South African listed Nedbank Group, a 53% subsidiary of Old Mutual plc, where she held several progressively senior roles.

