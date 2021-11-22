Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.533 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.85, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLF was $55.85, representing a -3.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.93 and a 31.4% increase over the 52 week low of $42.50.

SLF is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). SLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.85. Zacks Investment Research reports SLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.37%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the slf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

