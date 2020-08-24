Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2020

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.68, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLF was $42.68, representing a -14.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.13 and a 75.13% increase over the 52 week low of $24.37.

SLF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). SLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93. Zacks Investment Research reports SLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.62%, compared to an industry average of -9.9%.

