Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.85, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLF was $51.85, representing a -5.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.07 and a 34.57% increase over the 52 week low of $38.53.

SLF is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). SLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.43. Zacks Investment Research reports SLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.57%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

