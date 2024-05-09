News & Insights

Sun Life Financial Inc. Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit

May 09, 2024 — 05:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$818 million, or C$1.40 per share. This compares with C$806 million, or C$1.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$875 million or C$1.50 per share for the period.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$818 Mln. vs. C$806 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.40 vs. C$1.37 last year.

