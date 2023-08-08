Sun Life Financial Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$660 million, or C$1.12 per share. This compares with C$930 million, or C$1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$660 Mln. vs. C$930 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.12 vs. C$1.58 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.