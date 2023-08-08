News & Insights

Markets
SLF

Sun Life Financial Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Profit

August 08, 2023 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$660 million, or C$1.12 per share. This compares with C$930 million, or C$1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$660 Mln. vs. C$930 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.12 vs. C$1.58 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.