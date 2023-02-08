Sun Life Financial Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$0.95 billion, or C$1.62 per share. This compares with C$1.08 billion, or C$1.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$990 million or C$1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$0.95 Bln. vs. C$1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.62 vs. C$1.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.46

