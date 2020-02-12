Markets
SLF

Sun Life Financial Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.34 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled C$719 million, or C$1.22 per share. This compares with C$580 million, or C$0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$792 million or C$1.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to C$10.04 billion from C$8.44 billion last year.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$792 Mln. vs. C$718 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.34 vs. C$1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$10.04 Bln vs. C$8.44 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular