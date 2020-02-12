Sun Life Financial Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.34 per share

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled C$719 million, or C$1.22 per share. This compares with C$580 million, or C$0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$792 million or C$1.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to C$10.04 billion from C$8.44 billion last year.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$792 Mln. vs. C$718 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.34 vs. C$1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$10.04 Bln vs. C$8.44 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.