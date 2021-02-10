Sun Life Financial Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$744 million, or C$1.27 per share. This compares with C$719 million, or C$1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$862 million or C$1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$862 Mln. vs. C$792 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.47 vs. C$1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$1.38

