Sun Life Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$871 million, or C$1.48 per share. This compares with C$111 million, or C$0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$930 million or C$1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$871 Mln. vs. C$111 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.48 vs. C$0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$1.57

